EDITIONS
Login
Aditya Ruia
Aditya is the co-founder and CEO at Quorg, an instant messenger for professional communication. An undergrad student at BITS Pilani. Apart from startups and tech, Aditya enjoys playing football and practice spirituality, a journey of its own.
The hard thing about starting a start-up
We have always been told about the problems faced by successful entrepreneurs during the course of their journey, however, we fail to focus on the start, the part where it all begins, to either fall apart or rocket it's way to a billion dollars.
by Aditya Ruia
Share on
2nd Jun 2016
· 4 min read