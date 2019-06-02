Adrian leads Zendesk’s Product Management, Engineering and Operations teams. Prior to this he has served as the Senior Vice President in Product Development from July 2010. Prior to Zendesk he was CTO at Attributor and, as general manager, ran the video compliance business from first customer sales to business unit acquisition. Previously he was the VP of Engineering for Plumtree/BEA where he started as the first engineer hired by Plumtree and worked through the Plumtree IPO and subsequent acquisition by BEA. Prior to Plumtree Adrian worked as an itinerant software consultant in London, Hong Kong, Sydney and Guam. He has a 1st Class Honours Degree in Computer Science from De Montfort University.