Adrien Schmidt is the CEO of Bouquet.ai and an internationally recognized entrepreneur, engineer, and innovator. On a mission to become a market leader in a new generation of analytics tools, Adrien co-founded Squid Solutions in 2004 and Bouquet in 2015, an AI-powered chatbot that turns data analytics into meaningful conversation. Adrien speaks five languages, is a Huffington Post contributor and most recently a featured speaker at Plotcon, Decentralized AI, IoT World.