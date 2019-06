Ajay Chhangani is the Co-Founder, Director and CEO of RISE INDIA; one of the most prominentEducation and Training groups in India. Ajay is one of the core founding members, bringing more than 17 years’ experience to the organization. His proficient entrepreneurship orientation and expertise inInvestment & Funding, Acquisitions, and Management,has driven RISE INDIA to new heights, making it a robust and sustainable entity.