Ajay is a CFO & HR head, a seasoned leader and capital market subject matter expert with over 17 years of experience in designing, implementing and transforming business processes. His forte is risk management, compliance and operations for the capital market. Prior to joining Polestar, Ajay has played leadership roles in Citibank & JM Financials. Ajay is a fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and handles finance, accounts, HR and recruitment at Polestar.