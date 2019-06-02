Ajay Kashyap is the Co-founder of Boxx.ai, a software provider that uses Artificial Analytics to democratize analytics. Boxx.ai was founded to help enterprises benefit from analytics quickly at affordable prices. Ajay has a work portfolio that spans 11 years, with different types of organizations, from Startups like RedPill Solutions and Crayon Data to Corporate giants like IBM and McKinsey&Co. He has worked in 10+ countries across multiple industries, and during this journey filed 3 patents for his solutions in the space of choice engines. A fitness enthusiast and a food buff, Ajay spends his leisure time trying to find a balance between his running and food extravagances.