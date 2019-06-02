Akash Nangia Co-founder & Director, Techjockey, It is India’s first ever online marketplace for software that differentiates itself in its value proposition. Akash did his graduation in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), one of India’s most prestigious colleges under Delhi University. Akash joined Ten Sports and later joined Zomato, where he was one of the core members of founding team. He later became the Vice President, Sales and Media Alliances of Zomato and was rewarded by being welcomed into the company’s ‘Think Tank’.