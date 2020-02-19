Akhilesh is Founder and CEO @ComHQ, a digital venue for Software and Business Services Discovery!

ComHQ provides a steady platform for Business Service providers and Software products to grow and thrive. Our idea pivots around empowering both buyers, vendors and service providers. Finding the right software/service fit for businesses, is never a simple cut and dry job. You need solutions that grow along with the scale and need of your business. ComHQ eliminates challenges of choice and analysis for businesses with enterprise aspirations and presents buyers with strategic selections.

ComHQ is a propagator of the new wave customer centric marketing. We believe in building trust for the brand. ComHQ is your place to transform your Products and services into a brand, with research, reviews and customer rapport.