Akhilesh Singh Shrinet
I am code loving guy whose passion is just trying to automate real world things on web, naturally Me and my team are specialized on the amazing PHP Laravel framework and Magento eCommerce. I have about 10 years of experience in Web development. Run my own startup for the last eight years and now I’m helping people like you who want to transform you idea in a successful online business. For that we have a team of certified PHP zend developers, front-end developer with experience in AngularJS and other new frontend technologies and many more., PHP, LAMP, Javascript. . Front-End (HTML5 , CSS) and Back-End skills.
Growth hacks

What Is Dropshipping? works, Benefits, Platform and Future in India

12th Apr 2019 · 11 min read

Setup An E-Commerce Business, Kinds of E-commerce, Growth of E-commerce in India

27th Aug 2018 · 13 min read

Cashless India- Importance, Implementations, Requirements and Future!

10th Jan 2017 · 5 min read