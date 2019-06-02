Akke Svenson is the founder and CEO of Rahakott.io cryptocurrency wallet (https://rahakott.io/). He is an entrepreneur, IT specialist and blockchain enthusiast. Svenson graduated from the Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden and Stanford University in the US. He began his career at Ericsson, then worked on developing services for financial companies in Europe. For a few years he served as CTO at a Silicon Valley fintech startup. After that, he returned to Sweden and founded his own company, specializing in IT consulting. He became interested in blockchain in 2013, believing that modern technology will help build new economic relationships in the world.