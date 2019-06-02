Co-Founder & CPO, Wishfie. Akshay Pruthi is a serial entrepreneur and a prolific product person. At a very early age (23), he started off his second venture, Reach App and raised half-a-million dollar. After 2 years of operation & scaling the numbers to over a lakh users and 20 million file plays on the app, the company got acquired. Akshay served as product owner at ixigo leading the special projects team which used to work on AI based projects. Akshay did his engineering from NSIT, University of Delhi