EDITIONS
Alcor Mergers and Acquisitions Pvt Ltd
ALCOR M&A, the investment bank, is promoted by a group of Harvard Graduates and is made up of representative Directors of ALCOR group companies from all the major geographic regions ALCOR operates in. ALCOR M&A is owned by ALCOR Fund, which has 14 major portfolios across the world and more than minority investments. ALCOR M&A is well networked with access to more than 1500 funds and financial institutions globally and has a dynamic database of 35,000 global companies seeking alliances and ventures across borders. ALCOR's strengths lie in combining the strategic growth understanding with market expertise and applying these with absolute commitment to the growth and successes of its clients.

Fundraising for Women-Run Venture Capital Funds Accelerates

by Alcor Mergers and Acquisitions Pvt Ltd
Share on
21st Dec 2017 · 3 min read

Advantages of Debt Financing

by Alcor Mergers and Acquisitions Pvt Ltd
Share on
13th Nov 2017 · 4 min read

What is Seed Capital: Benefits for Business: How to Raise It

by Alcor Mergers and Acquisitions Pvt Ltd
Share on
2nd Nov 2017 · 4 min read

Overview of Debt Financing

by Alcor Mergers and Acquisitions Pvt Ltd
Share on
30th Oct 2017 · 5 min read

Types of Venture Capital Funding

by Alcor Mergers and Acquisitions Pvt Ltd
Share on
17th Oct 2017 · 3 min read

How Cash-Flow Projections Can Help Grow Your Business

by Alcor Mergers and Acquisitions Pvt Ltd
Share on
29th Sep 2017 · 3 min read