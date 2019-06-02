ALCOR M&A, the investment bank, is promoted by a group of Harvard Graduates and is made up of representative Directors of ALCOR group companies from all the major geographic regions ALCOR operates in. ALCOR M&A is owned by ALCOR Fund, which has 14 major portfolios across the world and more than minority investments. ALCOR M&A is well networked with access to more than 1500 funds and financial institutions globally and has a dynamic database of 35,000 global companies seeking alliances and ventures across borders. ALCOR's strengths lie in combining the strategic growth understanding with market expertise and applying these with absolute commitment to the growth and successes of its clients.