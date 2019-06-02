Alekh is co-founder & CEO of farMart (www.farmart.co) . farMart is an on-demand agriculture machinery renting platform for farmers from farmers. farMart helps farmers increase their productivity and lower their cost of production by providing access to myriad of agri-machines at a mere push of a button. At the same time, farMart is able to raise the (often-low) capacity utilisation rate of agri-machines resulting in an alternative source of income for machinery owners, thereby promoting entrepreneurship among rural communities. Companies’ mission is to make farming financially rewarding and environmentally sustainable business for farmers by offering advanced mobile based technology services. Prior to farMart, Alekh was a digital payments consultant with MicroSave. He has cross country experience having worked extensively on variety of projects with international donors- Gates foundation, World Bank, UNCDF- and Government of India apparatus. Alekh was the core team member who helped established a new government payments division at MicroSave Consulting.