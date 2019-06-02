EDITIONS
Alekhya Ratnam
"Being unique doesn't mean one can get away with being useless" I'd call myself an aspiring writer and a very enthusiastic learner, a minute of indulgence in writing is a lifetime of History.
Dark and Lovely
The write up that follows is the copy of the innumerable e-mails I sent to lever.care@unilever.com, aiming at the racism and ridiculous advertisements and sales of their product "Fair and Lovely". It remains unheeded and neglected, but I'm glad I made the move and wanted to share the same with the world.
by Alekhya Ratnam
26th May 2016
· 2 min read