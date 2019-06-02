EDITIONS
Alex Wilson
I am working as a IT consultant from past 9 years. I would like to share my knowledge with the community.
Importance of function points in application development and maintenance
Increasing number of organizations involved in application development and maintenance now use function points for sizing the software. In this post, we’ll have a look at what function points are, how are they used for sizing a software and the future of this counting methodology.
by Alex Wilson
5th Jun 2017
· 5 min read
ERP implementation for hospitals
Healthcare industry is developing at a tremendous pace. This
by Alex Wilson
30th Mar 2017
· 3 min read
Big Data Analytics In Automobile
Use of Big Data Analytic in Automotive Industry.
by Alex Wilson
22nd Mar 2017
· 3 min read