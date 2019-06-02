From educating the rickshaw pullers to setting up educational Institutes in Naxalite hit zones, she has done everything to uplift the backward section of the society. She works with the Government closely to provide NCVT certificates for Vocational Training Program which comes under the scheme of Modular Employability Schools, under the Ministry of Labour & Employment. She believes strongly in Labour education and is working closely with the Aanganwadi Karya Karta & Women & Child development Ministry in Chhattisgarh & Delhi. In her Spoken English Institute the majority of students belong to the Lower Middle class strata of the society.