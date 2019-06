Alok is the cofounder and head of product development & R&D at Impartus. Alok has spent more than 12 years in the technology domain and has been designing everything from circuits to chips to algorithms to software. He started his career at Redpine Signals, a US based Fabless Wireless Semiconductor design firm at its Hyderabad development centre. For the past four years he has been closely involved in Video Platform technology.