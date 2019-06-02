CEO & Co-founder, Indifi Technologies Private Limited. With over 20 years of operational and entrepreneurial experience, Alok Mittal has an accurate knack of understanding the needs of access to Small Medium business financing in India. This is what led him to establish Indifi, a platform for enabling debt financing for small businesses. Alok is also an active angel investor, co-founder of Indian Angel Network, and on the board of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Delhi. Prior to starting Indifi, Alok setup and ran Canaan Partners' operations in India, investing in high growth technology and internet startups. Earlier, Alok co-founded JobsAhead.com, a leading web-based recruitment business in India, which was acquired by Monster.com, the global leader in online recruitment.