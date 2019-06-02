EDITIONS
Alok Soni
Alok Soni prefers to keep his bio short owing to a dearth of creativity. Feel free to reach out to him at alok[at]yourstory[dot]com or follow on twitter
@aloksoni
.
Funding
[Funding alert] The lowdown on AI logistics startup Locus' $22M funding by Falcon Edge and Tiger Global
by Alok Soni
13th May 2019
· 5 min read
Announcements
Meet the stunning line-up of speakers at Future of Work 2019
by Alok Soni
9th Feb 2019
· 8 min read
In Depth
YourStory Top 25 Newsmakers of 2018: startup founders who’re set to continue making the headlines in 2019
by Thimmaya Poojary
3rd Jan 2019
· 26 min read
Funding
Japan’s largest professional networking platform, Eight app raises $26 million; plans to expand India footprint
by Alok Soni
6th Dec 2018
· 5 min read
Techie Tuesdays
Bitten by wanderlust, driven by technology - Arvind Nithrakashyap's journey to Rubrik
by Alok Soni
28th Nov 2018
· 13 min read
Techie Tuesdays
Neal Ford – the accidental software architect who wrangles memes and writes books
by Alok Soni
21st Nov 2018
· 13 min read
