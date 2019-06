Amit has a background of business and product management from Tata Teleservices, where he managed the next generation enterprise solutions for the brand. An MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management (SITM), Amit has led 6Degree as a techno-business professional. He championed several innovative products at Tata and has also been a finalist in the national Tata Innovista. An avid reader and movie buff, Amit loves spending time with his daughter and doing a fair bit of travel.