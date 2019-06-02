Amit Nath, Head of Asia Pacific (Corporate Business), F-Secure, has over 17 years of IT industry experience across different verticals like Sales, Marketing, Operations, Program Management and Management functions. He is known in the industry for his track record with customers, strategic thinking, passion for excellence and perfection. He has a deep understanding of the IT security business coupled with the unique ability to connect the dots from strategy to tactics. His transformation to the business’ process has been revolutionary.