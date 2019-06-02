Amitabh Satyam is the Chief Mentor at Smart Transformations. A graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur with an MBA from Fisher College of Business, USA, Amitabh was earlier the Managing Partner at SAP and the global Consulting Leader for Telecom and IoT at IBM .He started his career on Wall Street as an investment analyst at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. Later, he was the Operations Head at Reliance Infocomm, Managing Director at MobiApps and Vice President at Siemens. Amitabh’s also taught at The Ohio State University and at Rider University in the USA for four years.