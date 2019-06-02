Amit Das, is the Founder & CEO of Think Analytics India, an alternate data based analytics solutions provider. He started the company with a vision to build & offer - the world's best suite of alternate data solutions. He is a business analytics leader who’s advised several Fortune 100 companies, and built data science teams for PwC, Inductis and Tata Consultancy Services. Amit believes and data proves- Every "Aha" moment for a customer not only creates 3x the value of the transaction but also helps strengthen brand loyalty.