Amit Sachdev is the Co-founder and CEO of CoinTribe, the leading online loan disbursement platform. With his innate business acumen, clear vision, and innovation-driven approach, Amit aims to revolutionize the lending processes in India, make it completely technology-driven, and enable CoinTribe to emerge as the largest online lending marketplace of our country. His alma maters include IIT Varanasi as well as IIM Lucknow and he has served the prestigious Boston Consulting Group as a Principal. Amit’s personal motto is “Adapt and stay hungry to win”.