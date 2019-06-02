Amod Phadke is Sales & Marketing Director at GCR (Global Channel Resources). With a cross-functional experience spanning more than 20 years as an IT Professional, Amod has proven his mettle in the field of sales and business development. He started his career with Allied Digital Services as a Business Development Manager. He went on to gain extensive experience working with the top brands of cloud technology including FissionCloud, QNAP Technologies, VIA Technologies, Gigabyte Technology, PCS Technology, and Patani Group. During the course of his career, Amod has successfully led these companies to the brim of success.