As the CEO of PayU India, one of the leading digital payment solution providers, Amrish Rau is leading the financial services player from the front. A renowned visionary in the FinTech domain, Amrish was previously the Managing Director of Citrus Pay, a leading consumer payments company in Asia, working to simplify payments for online merchants and consumers. Upon Citrus Pay’s acquisition by PayU, Amrish came on board, reporting directly to Global CEO, Laurent le Moal. He further founded and led as the MD for ICICI Merchant Services (a JV between FDC and ICICI Bank.) Prior to joining First Data, Rau was General Manager of the payment services business for NCR Corporation in Southeast Asia. Driven with a mobile-first philosophy, Amrish has played a pivotal role in leveraging technology to disrupt the fast evolving payments industry. His business and strategic acumen transcends several collateral domains, including Business Analysis and Development, eCommerce, and CRM, amongst others.