Anand Ramachandran is the CFO at TechProcess Payment Services Ltd, a leading electronic payment processing company that pioneered online payments in India with its property - Bill Junction. Having joined TechProcess in April 2010, he has led its transformation to become one of India’s leading electronic payments platforms. Prior to joining TechProcess, Anand was the CFO at Barclays Finance, India. He joined Barclays Finance in the January 2008, where he was responsible for ensuring that the company’s financial processes are in place and are dealt with efficiency. Anand is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) from ISACA and a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) from Institute of Internal Auditors, USA.