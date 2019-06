Anand Ramachandran is the Co-Founder and CEO of BuzzOpinion , a recommendations search engine that uses artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from user reviews. Hisprevious venture MakeSense Technologies was in the AI recruitment space, and got acquired by India’s largest job portal Naukri.com. An alumnus of IIT Bombay, Anand spends his free time reading about human evolution and philosophy, watching sitcoms, playing India’s favorite sport, and singing bollywood numbers on demand.