Anand Trivedi
Anand Trivedi is a co-founder at Schemopedia.com. He has experience of working as a development advisor to various government agencies and multilaterial organizations. He can be reached at anand@schemopedia.com
Indian banks responding to growing start-up ecosystem!
In light of the 'Start-up India' programme, various public and private sector banks have come up with a number of initiatives to cater to the funding as well as non-fund based banking needs of the start-up entrepreneurs. We try and summarize some of them with a view on what more a start-up still seeks...
by Anand Trivedi
17th Jan 2017
· 8 min read