Anand Xavier is a technology veteran with over 20 years of management, marketing, engineering and research experience in the tech industry, with a Masters in Electrical Engineering and MBA. His expertise lies in Product Management and has a proven ability to successfully ideate and launch complex hardware and software products. At Walmart Labs, he leads the Product Management team for the Customer Technology pillar. Anand loves spending time with his two daughters and enjoys playing badminton and swimming. He’s a foodie with a sweet-tooth and loves to travel.