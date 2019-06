Anant Tiwari is Head – Strategy & Planning at Paryavaran Mitra. An engineering graduate from SGSITS, Indore and an MBA from IRMA, he has a 9-year long career behind him in the diverse domains of software and financial inclusion. He shares the vision of Paryavaran Mitra and is passionately engaged in realizing the same. He can be contacted at ananttiwari83@gmail.com