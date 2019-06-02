Ananth Narasimhan is the CEO of Infiniti Software Solutions
a highly respected and a well trusted company in the travel technology solution space with its grounds rooted since 2005. Right from the idea of tapping into a niche market to conceptualizing Infiniti Software Solutions, Ananth has been a sole driven entrepreneur with a vision to provide low cost travel solutions to corporate, airlines and agents and make ticket booking an efficient and convenient process. He has evolved his brain child from a start – up to a 150 crore worth mid-sized technology company catering to more than 150 brands incorporating companies like Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Uninor, Novartis and ICICI Life Prudential also well known brands in the aviation industry like SpiceJet, Viirgin America, Oman Air, Volotea among others.