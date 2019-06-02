Ananya is an IIM Calcutta alumnus and an ex-investment banker with Barclays – Singapore. At Barclays he was part of the Structured Products Business, where he looked after the complex risk management and investment structured solutions for corporates as well as institutional investors in the Asia-Pac region. Post Barclays, he was the Venture Director with Rocket Internet VC, where he represented Rocket in one of their investee companies as a co-head in India. He started Upraise.in with a vision of making best-in-class investment solutions available to all.