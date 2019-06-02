Dr. Anbu Rathinavel is Chief Design Officer & Head, 8012 FT Design Center at Intellect Design Arena Ltd. A strong believer in Design Thinking as a way of life he works on building it into the DNA of the organization and society at large. As an executive coach, he extensively uses the Strength Philosophy coaching model that helps corporate leaders and managers in focusing on lasting impact and creating a tribe within the teams to ensure application of design principles and delivery excellence. He is an expert in adapting Indian cultural aspects and mythology as part of interventions that provide provocative learning environment. With interest and background in Artificial Intelligence, he is passionate about understanding the evolving intricacies of Human Emotions design.