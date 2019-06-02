Anil Bhansali is the Managing Director of Microsoft India (R&D) Pvt Ltd. He started his career in Microsoft in 1991 as part of the Office division where he worked on various technologies including MS Excel and SharePoint team services. In the India Development Center Anil was responsible for leading several engineering efforts including Search, MSN, Windows Azure, Server and Client areas. He currently leads the engineering teams in IDC which are aligned to the Cloud and Enterprise Division. Anil has a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from SUNY, Stony Brook. When not at work, Anil spends time with his children at home or travelling. He has a passion for street food, has trekked to the Everest Base camp and enjoys spreading the written word via social work at Pustakaar. He is also a marathon runner and has completed several national and international marathons including the New York marathon.