Anil Kshatriya works as Assistant Professor in the area of Finance at Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur. His research interests include Managerial Accounting, Management Control Systems and Strategic Management. Anil is a professionally qualified management accountant having associate memberships of Institute of Cost Accountant of India and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (ACMA, CGMA). Anil has worked as cost & management accountant with Mahindra & Mahindra in India. At IMT he teaches courses in the area of accounting and strategy.