Lt Commander Anil Prem D’Souza (Retd) is Founder and CEO of Simpliance. Anil, a visionary entrepreneur and thought leader, has been associated with Quess since 2016. He has an evangelist approach to bringing futuristic technologies to solve issues in governance at the corporate and individual levels. Whether it is apprehending pirates in the Navy or crafting our patent pending compliance tool “Simpliance”, he is always up for a challenge.