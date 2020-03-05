With 11 years of professional experience in Public Relations & Marketing, Anindita comes with a deep understanding of the dynamic media and communication landscape in India. Through her successful stint with reputed PR agencies like Genesis Burson & Marsteller, Percept Profile and Mileage Communications etc., she has worked closely with clients across verticals, such as, travel, hospitality, F&B, Fashion & Lifestyle, Entertainment, IT and corporate. Her Key skills include strategizing public relations, marketing and advertisement campaign with a methodical and disciplined approach.