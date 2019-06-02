Aniruddha, Co-Founder & Director, Ideosphere Group. After returning back to India after 12 years in Michigan, USA, Aniruddha completed his MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communications (SIMC), Pune. Post his MBA, he joined Good Relations India, one of the oldest PR & Communication companies in India, as an Account Manager where he worked up the ranks to head the Mumbai & Pune regions at the age of 24. He was one of the youngest Branch Heads amongst the top communication consultancies at that time. In his role, he was responsible for acquisition and sustenance of key accounts such as Coca Cola, Etihad Airlines, TVS Capital, Cartier, Rexam HTW, Apple, Rediff.com, Advent International, and one of the agency’s biggest clients, One North East, the inward investment arm of UK government.