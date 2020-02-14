Anirvan has spent over 20 years working at the intersection of business, technology and strategy. He has been a part of multiple, enterprise digital transformation initiatives, both on the client side and as a consultant. He has deep domain experience in telecommunications and travel, the latter gained through running his own startup; a data analytics platform for hospitality businesses. He joined ThoughtWorks as a Principal Consultant and is currently the country lead for Digital Innovation. Prior to this, he was the CEO and Co-Founder of InsightSplash, a data mining platform for hotels. He is passionate about helping enterprises connect the dots between business, digital and product strategy