Anjana Ravi (Associate) works within the Employment and Technology Law space at Tree of Life Associates ("TLA"). TLA has a dedicated Technology Law practice and has worked with various clients with technology background and therefore has a practical and technical knowledge of legal issues within this practice area. TLA is a boutique law firm with depth of understanding and domain expertise in Technology, Outsourcing and (transactional) IP law, Sports Law, Start-Up legal offerings (including investments and growth structuring) apart from Labour & Employment Law and Privacy Law.