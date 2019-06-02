Anju Kanodia is the Business Head of Wakency, India’s first on-demand platform for flexible work opportunities and a venture by the Datamatics group. A finance management professional in her second stint at the group; she effortlessly juggles the roles of a busy entrepreneur, an inspiring leader, and a doting mother. Anju joined Datamatics in 2003 and played an instrumental role in the public listing of the company in 2004. The following year she took a break to raise two children and returned to Datamatics in 2017 to lead the first consumer-facing venture by the illustrious IT services group.