Ankit is SVP Credit at Capital Float. He comes with over 15 years of retail risk experience across NBFC segment. He has been involved in underwriting and policy formulation across retail products. His latest stint was with Fullerton India where he was heading the risk policy function for salaried and SME segments. Ankit has been involved in setting up NBFC operation for SCB, Barclays India and CitiFin India. He holds a MBA degree in Finance from Institute of management Studies Indore.