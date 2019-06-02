Ankit Agarwal undertook leadership responsibilities at the Alankit Group as the Managing Director of the flagship company, Alankit Limited. With strong industry experience and specialization in the field of Finance and Accounting, Ankit has introduced significant new lines of business such as the Indian Workers Resource Center (IWRC) in UAE, Energy Efficient Products Distribution, Project Passport and e-KYC. Under Ankit’s leadership and strategic counsel, the Alankit Group’s global forays have driven double digit revenue growth for the company. A qualified Chartered Accountant and an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Ankit holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi. He has ever since, been effectively shaping the business and steering it towards exponential growth, leading major projects within the Group.