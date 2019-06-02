Ankit Dudhwewala is Co-founder and CEO of Appitsimple Infotek Private Limited. An entrepreneur and a business leader in the IT world, he also has five-and-a-half years of experience in handling sales and market teams. Although his family has been involved in the pharma sector business, he took the risk of an IT startup. Being bootstrapped and in a smaller city like Ahmedabad didn’t stop him from working on his passion. Initiated with a capital of just Rs 10 lakhs, Appitsimple has successfully crossed the break-even point in less than a year and emerged as a profit-generating venture.