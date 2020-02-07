Ankur Jindal is the Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Venturing and Innovation at Tata Communications. Based in Silicon Valley, Ankur has a career spanning over 20 years during which time he has worked on a broad range of roles including sales, strategy, M&A, operations, consulting, venturing and innovation. He has been instrumental in setting up Tata Communications’ corporate venturing programme, and in his current role, he is responsible for driving start-up partnerships and investments, incubating and spinning out internal start-up ventures and leading university partnerships