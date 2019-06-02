EDITIONS
Ankush Gera
From a first-time to serial entrepreneur to donning the hat of an active investor, Ankush Gera’s professional life has been riding high on his core strengths. Ankush is the CEO of Junglee Games, the fastest growing gaming company in India. He is also an advisor on strategic planning, financing and data to several start-up companies in the Silicon Valley. Ankush is an active angel investor in startups like 15five, DilMil, Back to the Roots, Inc42, Immediately, Sqwiggl, andCloudability. He is also a Limited Partner in angel funds for Kae and Tandeme, and a Venture Partner at Unshackled.
Opinion

Startups meditate their way to great growth

by Ankush Gera
20th Aug 2016 · 5 min read
In Depth

Crowdfunding, bootstrapping or fundraising?  The best way to kickstart your business

by Ankush Gera
16th May 2016 · 7 min read