From a first-time to serial entrepreneur to donning the hat of an active investor, Ankush Gera’s professional life has been riding high on his core strengths. Ankush is the CEO of Junglee Games, the fastest growing gaming company in India. He is also an advisor on strategic planning, financing and data to several start-up companies in the Silicon Valley. Ankush is an active angel investor in startups like 15five, DilMil, Back to the Roots, Inc42, Immediately, Sqwiggl, andCloudability. He is also a Limited Partner in angel funds for Kae and Tandeme, and a Venture Partner at Unshackled.