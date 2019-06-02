Aashish Kalra is the Chairman of Cambridge Technology Enterprises. He is a pioneering equity investor in Technology, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Energy, Logistics and Hospitality. Initially, at CTE LLC,Aashish Kalra was also one of the co-founders of Cambridge/Samsung Partners, one of the earliest independent venture capital firm in Boston in 1996 in partnership with Samsung of Korea with a vision to provide funding and assistance for seed and early stage IT companies. Being a co-founder of Cambridge Samsung Resources, a leading Systems Integrator, he also concluded successful partnerships and joint ventures with Hewlett-Packard, Marubeni, NEC and other global 1000 companies. CTE LLC has been associated as founders and investors of several successful technology companies. As the Chairman, he foresees the global operations of CTE, providing strategic vision and leadership to the company. He is responsible for the overall company growth and expansion. He has been consistently quoted in leading Indian and International media and was featured in the "Young Turks" program on CNBC. He is an international speaker and has participated in several industry events in America, Europe, India, China and the Middle East. In 2008, he was named one of the "Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business”. Aashish attended The Doon School at Dehradun in India. He also holds a Master's degree in International Finance from Brandeis University, Waltham, USA, and graduated from St. Stephens College, Delhi with a Bachelor's degree in Economics (Honors). He did his thesis on the Japanese Financial System at Sophia University, Tokyo, Japan.