Anna serves as the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, (www.thelivelovelaughfoundation.org) a not- for-profit organization working in the area of depression, anxiety and stress, that was founded by actor Deepika Padukone in 2015. Anna is a columnist, author, counsellor, speaker, mentor and coach to senior leaders and executives as well as to individuals from diverse walks of life.