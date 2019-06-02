EDITIONS
Login
Anna Dias
Students
Artpreneur Devika Arora Making Char So Bees the biggest rage in town!
Artpreneur Devika Arora's 420 flea market is Calcutta's one and only Rooftop Flea Market event that focuses on co-operative retail & the performing arts.
by Anna Dias
Share on
7th Oct 2012
· 3 min read
Students
Jayojit Basu: Another Saurav Ganguly in the Making from Bengal?
Jayojit Basu shares with us how he went from, playing galli cricket from the age of 4, to playing under the captaincy of Saurav Ganguly
by Anna Dias
Share on
5th Oct 2012
· 4 min read
Students
Pratik Shinde: The Youngest Indian to Sign a Football Contract Abroad
Getting a contract to play for Galveston Pirates Sc in Texas, United States, Pratik Shinde created history, becoming the youngest kid to get a contract abroad at 15.
by Anna Dias
Share on
3rd Oct 2012
· 4 min read